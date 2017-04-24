Noubar Afeyan: Armenian nation has the will, opportunity for serving example

YEREVAN. – American Armenian businessman Noubar Afeyan, who is co-founder of the 100 LIVES initiative, urged Armenian people not to be satisfied with just the genocide experience, and to do everything so that all nations follow the example of Armenians.

Speaking with reporters at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan on Monday, the 102nd commemoration day anniversary of this tragedy, Afeyan noted that the Armenian nation had the will and the opportunity for serving an example and helping other nations that need it.

Also, he stated that the authorities and people of Armenia needed to develop and become an international-level country, over the course of time.

“We are on this road,” said Noubar Afeyan. “We all look ahead so that everything will get better soon, and we become a [truly] European country.

“We need to ask ourselves what the Genocide martyrs would want that we become as a nation and continue with these steps.”