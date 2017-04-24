News
Istanbul police prevent Armenian Genocide commemoration
13:37, 24.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Istanbul’s police did not allow the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) to organize events commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide near the  Pangalti Metro.

As Turkish demokrathaber website noted,  Sisli office of HDP planned to hold “Time to Face Armenian Genocide” commemoration event as they used to do during last five years. However, the police did not allow this.

During the commemoration, the  speaker of the Istanbul’s Nor Zartonk, Norayr Olgar  noted that there can be no peace without facing the Genocide. He stressed that even now genocides are taking place in the Kurdish provinces of Turkey.

