Istanbul police prevent Armenian Genocide commemoration

Istanbul’s police did not allow the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) to organize events commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide near the Pangalti Metro.

As Turkish demokrathaber website noted, Sisli office of HDP planned to hold “Time to Face Armenian Genocide” commemoration event as they used to do during last five years. However, the police did not allow this.

During the commemoration, the speaker of the Istanbul’s Nor Zartonk, Norayr Olgar noted that there can be no peace without facing the Genocide. He stressed that even now genocides are taking place in the Kurdish provinces of Turkey.