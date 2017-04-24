News
Cyprus president, government condemn Armenian Genocide
12:45, 24.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The government of Cyprus and President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday strongly condemned the Armenian Genocide.

In a written statement on the 102nd anniversary of the event, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said the genocide was an abominable crime and a shameful chapter in the history of humanity and stressed that “the government expresses its full solidarity and sympathy with the people of Armenia and reiterates its full support for the recognition of the Armenian genocide by the international community”, Cyprus Mail reported.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
