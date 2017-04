Armenian Genocide commemorated in Istanbul

Garo Paylan: Every crime that goes unpunished causes recurrence of this crime

Armenian member of Turkey parliament demands legislature to present information on consequences of 1915 deportation

Istanbul police prevent Armenian Genocide commemoration

Armenia President observes exhibits of “From Eghern to Reestablishment of Independence” exhibition (PHOTOS)

Diplomat: US president to make statement on April 24

Noubar Afeyan: Armenian nation has the will, opportunity for serving example

Cyprus president, government condemn Armenian Genocide

Karabakh president honors Armenian Genocide victims

Catholicos of All Armenians offers requiem service at Genocide memorial

EU ambassador visits Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTO)

Ruben Vardanyan: Diaspora and Armenia shall unite

Former US ambassador: American citizens deserve the truth about Armenian Genocide

Karabakh President: Armenian Genocide survivors formed powerful diaspora

President, First Lady honor Armenian Genocide victims (PHOTOS)

Thousands gather at Armenian Genocide Monument in Montebello

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from grenade launchers at night

Uruguay commemorated Armenian Genocide

Immigrants suspected of committing crimes increase in Germany

Global oil prices are up

5-year-old Armenian boy goes missing in US (PHOTOS)

Armenia President: We will not allow new genocide - never again

France election: Macron is ahead, Le Pen does not lose hope

Grandson of Hayrik Mouradian travels to Armenia together with Pan-Armenian Symphony Orchestra (PHOTO)

Armenians mark 102nd anniversary of Genocide

Exit Poll: Macron and Le Pen through to second round

Mass dedicated to 102 anniversary of Armenian Genocide at Kaunas Cathedral Basilica

Armenians of America organized a candlelight vigil near White House

In memory of Armenian soldiers who fell in unfinished war

Traditional torchlight procession kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Closed screening of Armenian Genocide movie, The Promise, is held in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia defense minister condoles with Russia counterpart

Pan-Armenian Symphony Orchestra visits genocide memorial (PHOTOS)

Explosion occurs at Armenia village natural gas station (PHOTOS)

France elections: Femen activists detained near polling station where candidate Le Pen voted

Armenian soldiers who fought for France are honored in Paris

France Armenians stage protest near Turkey consulate general in Lyon

Large numbers of people visit Armenian Genocide Memorial, since morning (PHOTOS)

Miracle-working Gospel of Shurishkan brought to Armenia village church (PHOTOS)

France presidential election voter turnout is 28․54% at noon local time

Public defender included in criminal case into murder of soldier from Russian military base in Gyumri

Hollande votes in France presidential elections

Azerbaijan blocks Russia TV channels for airing Armenian Genocide videos

US, Japan begin joint military exercises in the Pacific

Karabakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijan remains in critical condition

Major traffic accident in Yerevan, 3 dead (PHOTOS)

Human Rights Association of Turkey to honor Armenian Genocide victims

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used grenade launchers at night

France electing new president

Germany deports 13 people posing potential threat, since beginning of year

Mothers, who lost their sons under unknown circumstances in Turkey, honor Armenian Genocide victims (PHOTOS)

IMF Regional Director: US dollar, interest rates make case for structural reforms in Caucasus, Central Asia

Armenian Investigative Committee: Russian serviceman’s murder suspect has mental disorders

IMF director says growth for everyone can hold back trade wars

Second copy of US Declaration of Independence is found in South of UK

Virgin Mary’s ‘crying’ statue makes woman faint

SMD: Murder of Russian serviceman in Armenia was committed on household ground

Armenian police named winner in Crime and Punishment nomination at Detective FEST in Moscow

Russian Foreign Ministry: Montenegro's accession to NATO would affect relations with Russia

Space debris delay exploration

Incumbent Yerevan Mayor on his wealth: Study my declarations since the 2000s

Source: Detainee in Russian serviceman’s murder case is Armenian

One person detained over Russian serviceman’s murder in Armenia’s Gyumri

United Airlines to change bonus system because of recent scandal

Police arrest man armed with knife in Northern station in Paris

There is suspect in Russian serviceman’s murder case

Iranian Vice President and Georgian PM to discuss energy corridor via Armenia

In Germany, several thousand Afghan refugees speak about their relations with Taliban

One of Abu Sayyaf ‘s leaders has been killed in Philippines

21-year-old Russian serviceman allegedly killed in Armenia’s Gyumri

Body of serviceman found near Russian military base in Armenia’s Gyumri

Ontario Premier: Armenian Genocide is a reminder of our obligation to learn lessons from history

Armenia FM receives representatives of authoritative Austrian media outlets

Defense Ministry: Armenian peacekeepers not affected by Mazar-e-Sharif attack

Aram I: Recognition of Genocide means correction of mistakes

Armenia president and MEP discuss Karabakh, EU balanced position on the matter (PHOTO)

Yerkir Tsirani: We will take over Yerevan Municipality

Tribute to Armenian Genocide victims paid in Boston

American TV host speaks about Turkish lobby efforts to silence Armenian Genocide

Representatives of Massachusetts Attorney General’s office to visit Armenia

Jim Costa: Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it

OSCE Secretary General to discuss Karabakh during Moscow trip

Media: EU intends to discuss suspension of Turkey accession deal

Justin Trudeau honors memory of Armenian Genocide victims

Adam Schiff: It is time for US to recognize Armenian Genocide

Rep. Brad Sherman: Armenian Genocide denial is a part of genocide

Trump signs decrees on US financial system regulations

Senator Edward Markey urges Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide

Taliban militants attack Afghan military base killing 70 people

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 520 shots at night

Leader of Canada’s opposition: Every April 24 we honor Armenians who endured terrible suffering

Wyoming recognizes Armenian Genocide

Attorney: Swedish police are trying to hush up case on Armenian national’s death

French Armenians have no favorites among presidential candidates

Military expert: Planning to create weaponry is one thing, whereas creating it is quite another

First meeting between Guterres and Trump

Price of Brent crude oil falls for first time since March 29 to $52

House Marilyn Monroe is on sale for seven million dollars

Junker: Goal of EU investment in EU Eastern Partnership countries is to end instability