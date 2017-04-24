2017 Aurora Prize finalists are announced in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – During a press conference on Monday in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity co-founders Ruben Vardanyan and Noubar Afeyan announced the names of the finalists of the 2017 Aurora Prize.
These finalists are mother and daughter Fartuun Adan and Ilwad Elman (Somalia), Jamila Afghani (Afghanistan), Dr. Muhammad Darwish (Syria), Dr. Denis Mukwege (The Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Dr. Tom Catena (USA).
In 2016, Marguerite Barankitse (Burundi) was named as the inaugural Laureate of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity.