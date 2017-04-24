News
Armenian MP of Turkey: Facing the past makes state and society stronger
15:52, 24.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Istanbul Armenian attorney Selina Dogan, who is an MP from the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) of Turkey, issued a statement on the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide.

In her statement, Dogan noted that the best platform to discuss the events that occurred in 1915 was the parliament, since it represents the entire society.

“Facing the past, combating societal traumas not only does not debase a state and society, but makes them stronger. Facing [history] is essential for such sufferings to never happen again.

“By making the parliament ineffective and even dysfunctional, the [incumbent Turkish] authorities have prevented the possibility of such facing [of history].

“At the same time, today is also 6th anniversary of the suspicious murder of [Istanbul Armenian] Sevag Nisan Balikci in the [Turkish] army. Our quest for justice for dear Sevag will not end.

“On this occasion, I wish God’s mercy to Sevag Nisan Balikci and everyone who lost their lives in 1915, condolences and patience to the rest,” Selina Dogan noted, in particular, in her statement.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
