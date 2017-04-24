France Armenians tend to support Emmanuel Macron

French Armenians will support political movement En Marche! (Forward) Founder Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the presidential election in France.
Harout Mardirosian, Chairman of the Armenian National Committee of France, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He noted that such a decision was made, since it is already apparent that Macron was the one of the two candidates that won the first round of the French presidential election that could run a more pro-Armenian policy.
Mardirosian added that Macron stated on Monday, the 102nd commemoration day anniversary of Armenian Genocide, that he will be on hand at Place du Canada (Canada Place) in Paris, where an event dedicated to the genocide victims will be held.
“Macron made a statement that he will be at the Komitas Statue at 3:30pm [local time], and pay tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims,” noted Mardirosian.
First round of the presidential election in France was held on Sunday. As a result, Emmanuel Macron, and Marine Le Pen, president of the national-conservative National Front party, have advanced to the second-round runoff, which is slated for May 7.