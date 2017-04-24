Frank Engel: President of Turkey should have perception of having peaceful neighborhood with Armenia

I would like to see, that the President of Turkey has a perception of necessary peaceful neighborhood with Armenia. This was stated by the deputy of the European Parliament Frank Engel at the memorial complex of the victims of the Armenian Genocide Tsitsernakaberd on April 24 in an interview with the Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, April 24 is a day when Armenians and people close to them honor the memory of the victims of Genocide. "I also do this every year. Judging by the number of people who visit the memorial from all over the world, the genocide victims haven’t been forgotten. The killed are to be always remembered, "Engel stressed.

Touching upon the referendum and the presidential form of governance established in Turkey, which gives Recep Tayyip Erdogan an unprecedented power, Frank Engel noted: "The question is not in the system, the question is what is being done in the system. The question is how the presidential constitution will be utilized. "

Referring to what the international community should do to compel Turkey to face its own historical mistakes, the European Parliament deputy said: "There is no way to force a country to behave as you want. But half of Turkey did not vote for the current president. In fact, we are talking about two parts of the Turkish society. Among those there are people who support the rights and freedoms, wherein the right to peaceful coexistence with neighbors - including with Armenia – is included. I would like, that the President of Turkey has had the same perception. "