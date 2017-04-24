Azerbaijanis stage action in Strasbourg, demand release of political prisoners

A group of political emigrants from Azerbaijan started a protest action in front of the Council of Europe building in Strasbourg, where the PACE spring session opened on April 24, contact.az reported.

Participants of the rally demand that European parliamentarians raise the issue of releasing political prisoners in Azerbaijan, chanting the names of Giyas Ibrahimov, Bayram Mammadov, Mehman Huseynov, Ilgar Mammadov and others.

The protesters also demand investigating the corruption and bribery of a number of PACE members by the Azerbaijani authorities, which contributed to the failure of Christopher Strasser's report on political prisoners in Azerbaijan in 2013.