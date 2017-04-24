News
Protest staged outside Turkish Embassy in Tbilisi over Armenian Genocide
18:33, 24.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

The members of the Armenian community of Georgia staged a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Tbilisi on Monday. The protestors demanded to recognize the Armenian Genocide committed by Turkey in 1915-1923 and repent. 

They also reconfirmed their commitment to the struggle for restoring justice for the Armenian people, urging the Georgian authorities to respect the rights of the Armenian citizens and launch a process of official recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

On April 24 Armenians of the entire world and the progressive part of the international community commemorate the victims of the first genocide of the 20th century.  Almost half million Armenians were eliminated in the period from 1915 to 1923. The remaining almost half million Armenians scattered all over the world.

Although the Armenian Genocide has been recognized by many states, Turkey keeps denying this fact. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
