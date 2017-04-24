Memory of victims of Armenian Genocide is honored in New York (PHOTOS)

In New York on Monday, there took place events dedicated to the 102nd centennial of the Armenian Genocide in Ottoman Turkey. On April 24, Armenians around the world and the progressive part of the world community honor the victims of the first Genocide of the 20th century. About one and a half million Armenians were destroyed during the period from 1915 to 1923. The remaining more than half a million Armenians were scattered all over the world. The genocide of the Armenian people is recognized by many states, but Turkey still denies the fact.