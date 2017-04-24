News
Monday
April 24
Armenian Genocide commemoration events held in Stockholm
18:55, 24.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

A  flower-laying ceremony at the tomb of Swedish missionary Alma Johansson, who saved numerous Armenians during the Armenian Genocide, took place in Stockholm on Sunday.

On the same day, a mass for the dead was served in the Armenian church of the city. At one of the central squares of the Swedish capital rally was held, whose participants marched to the Turkish Embassy. Another mass was served in the evening.

The events were attended by Armenian Ambassador to Sweden Artak Apitonyan, representatives of the diplomatic corps and various guests. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
