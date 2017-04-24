News
Monday
April 24
Attorney: Suspect in case related to Russian serviceman’s murder brought to Yerevan
18:39, 24.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. - Arman Janjughazyan, who has been detained as part of the criminal case launched into the murder of Russian military base serviceman in Gyumri, was taken to the incident site, where he told how everything happened, the detainee’s attorney, Aramayis Hayrapetyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

In his words, his client currently has a status of a suspect. He has been brought to Yerevan, since the case will be investigated by the General Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia. The issue on Janjughazyan’s arrest will be decided Tuesday.

Hayrapetyan also noted that his client acquired mental disorders in 2016, due to which he was discharged after serving in the army for three months. The suspect, who lives in the town of Stepanavan, came to Gyumri on the day of the murder.

The body of the 102nd Russian Military Base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev (born in 1996) was found Saturday nearby a shop in Gyumri, and with a stab wound on his neck.

J. A., 20, who, according to the Investigative Committee has mental disorders, was detained on suspicion of committing the murder.

A criminal case was launched on murder charges.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
