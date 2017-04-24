Emmanuel Macron visits Armenian Genocide commemoration event in Paris

Winner of the first round of French presidential election, Emmanuel Macron, on Monday visited the event commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Nouvelle d'Armenie reports.

The ceremony organized by the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations in France (CCAF) in Paris is held near the statue of Komitas at Canada Square, journalist of Nouvelles d’Arménie, Jean Eckian, wrote on his Facebook page.

It is also noted that the event will later be attended by incumbent French President François Hollande.