Monday
April 24
Armenian community of Marseilles demands ‘justice and reparations’ from Turkey
19:51, 24.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

More than thousand people - representatives of the Armenian community - gathered today in Marseilles, district of Saint Julien to hold an event dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in Ottoman Turkey.

The participants marched to the Turkish consulate, demanding "justice and reparations." Representatives of the Armenian youth from Nouvelle Génération ("New Generation") demand recognition of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire by the current Turkish government. At the same time, a liturgy was held in Lyon for victims of the Armenian Genocide.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
