Turks take part in event in Worcester dedicated to memory of victims of Armenian Genocide

Turks took part in the event dedicated to memory of victims of Armenian Genocide. As the journalist Burcin Gercek stated, " It’s too late for that. But at least a recognition, an official apology, and some steps concerning the Armenian cultural heritage in Turkey could be positive steps.” she said in her speech at the Armenian cultural center of Worcester, telegram.com reports.

The second speaker, Emre Can Daglioglu, an Orthodox Christian from Antakya, also believes that Turkey should be apologetic for what happened in the Ottoman Empire. “I am part of this denial. (As a citizen of Turkey) I have that privilege to be in Turkey unlike Armenians or Greeks who were killed or deported from Turkey. That’s why I think I have to apologize.” he said.

The Armenian community of Worcester was formed back in the 90s of the 19th century. The Armenian Church of the Holy Savior is the first Armenian church built in the Western Hemisphere. Currently, the community has about 5 thousand people.