Pashinyan: Turkey is trying to play more active role in Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN. - The further condition of the Armenian-Turkish relations depends on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Nikol Pashinyan, who heads the candidate list of Yelk (Way Out) bloc in Yerevan Council election, told journalists Monday.
“Attempt is made to connect the normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations with the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, which is unacceptable. Erdoğan and Turkey are doing their best to play more active role in the Karabakh issue, which cannot be acceptable for Armenia,” Pashinyan stressed.