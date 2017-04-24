Julian Assange: Turkey tries to cover up Armenian Genocide

Turks take part in event in Worcester dedicated to memory of victims of Armenian Genocide

Flutist Sato Moughalian: My grandparents miraculously survived in Deir ez-Zor

Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Istanbul (LIVE)

Armenian FM: There is a common understanding on the need to organize meeting

Lebanese FM: In 1915, Lebanon was also subjected to mass pogroms

EP Member: Present-day Turkey cannot join European Union

Armenian FM: There is a need to organize meeting with Russian and Azerbaijani FMs

Iran Armenians urge Turkey to recognize Armenian Genocide

Chris Bohjalian: U.S. president will likely find another euphemism for the word “genocide"

Armenian community of Marseilles demands ‘justice and reparations’ from Turkey

American Armenians: Trump continues to enforce Turkey’s gag rule

Pashinyan: Turkey is trying to play more active role in Karabakh conflict

Memory of victims of Armenian Genocide is honored in New York (PHOTOS)

Frank Engel: President of Turkey should have perception of having peaceful neighborhood with Armenia

Emmanuel Macron visits Armenian Genocide commemoration event in Paris

Donald Trump: We remember those who suffered during Meds Yeghern

Armenian Genocide commemoration events held in Stockholm

Indian Vice President arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Attorney: Suspect in case related to Russian serviceman’s murder brought to Yerevan

Protest staged outside Turkish Embassy in Tbilisi over Armenian Genocide

Armenians of Argentina commemorate Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)

Alexis Ohanian: Being Armenian means triumph to me

France Armenians tend to support Emmanuel Macron

Azerbaijanis stage action in Strasbourg, demand release of political prisoners

CoE Committee of Ministers urge Karabakh parties to refrain from provoking tension

Armenian Genocide victims are remembered in Russia’s St. Petersburg

Scandal at PACE: Deputies demand Agramunt’s resignation

Cross-stone to Armenian Genocide victims is installed in Italy town

Gladys Berejiklian: I am granddaughter of Armenian Genocide survivor

Armenian Deputy FM: Turkey parts ways with Europe

Charles Aznavour's son honors Armenian Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd

Armenian MP of Turkey: Facing the past makes state and society stronger

2017 Aurora Prize finalists are announced in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenian Genocide commemorated in Istanbul

Garo Paylan: Every crime that goes unpunished causes recurrence of this crime

Armenian member of Turkey parliament demands legislature to present information on consequences of 1915 deportation

Istanbul police ban Armenian Genocide commemoration

Armenia President observes exhibits of “From Eghern to Reestablishment of Independence” exhibition (PHOTOS)

Diplomat: US president to make statement on April 24

Noubar Afeyan: Armenian nation has the will, opportunity for serving example

Cyprus president, government condemn Armenian Genocide

Karabakh president honors Armenian Genocide victims

Catholicos of All Armenians offers requiem service at Genocide memorial

EU ambassador visits Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTO)

Ruben Vardanyan: Diaspora and Armenia shall unite

Former US ambassador: American citizens deserve the truth about Armenian Genocide

Karabakh President: Armenian Genocide survivors formed powerful diaspora

President, First Lady honor Armenian Genocide victims (PHOTOS)

Thousands gather at Armenian Genocide Monument in Montebello

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from grenade launchers at night

Uruguay commemorated Armenian Genocide

Immigrants suspected of committing crimes increase in Germany

Global oil prices are up

5-year-old Armenian boy goes missing in US (PHOTOS)

Armenia President: We will not allow new genocide - never again

France election: Macron is ahead, Le Pen does not lose hope

France election: Macron is ahead

Grandson of Hayrik Mouradian travels to Armenia together with Pan-Armenian Symphony Orchestra (PHOTO)

Armenians mark 102nd anniversary of Genocide

Exit Poll: Macron and Le Pen through to second round

Mass dedicated to 102 anniversary of Armenian Genocide at Kaunas Cathedral Basilica

Armenians of America organized a candlelight vigil near White House

In memory of Armenian soldiers who fell in unfinished war (IV)

Traditional torchlight procession kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Closed screening of Armenian Genocide movie, The Promise, is held in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia defense minister condoles with Russia counterpart

Pan-Armenian Symphony Orchestra visits genocide memorial (PHOTOS)

Explosion occurs at Armenia village natural gas station (PHOTOS)

France elections: Femen activists detained near polling station where candidate Le Pen voted

Armenian soldiers who fought for France are honored in Paris

France Armenians stage protest near Turkey consulate general in Lyon

Large numbers of people visit Armenian Genocide Memorial, since morning (PHOTOS)

Miracle-working Gospel of Shurishkan brought to Armenia village church (PHOTOS)

France presidential election voter turnout is 28․54% at noon local time

Public defender included in criminal case into murder of soldier from Russian military base in Gyumri

Hollande votes in France presidential elections

Azerbaijan blocks Russia TV channels for airing Armenian Genocide videos

US, Japan begin joint military exercises in the Pacific

Karabakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijan remains in critical condition

Major traffic accident in Yerevan, 3 dead (PHOTOS)

Human Rights Association of Turkey to honor Armenian Genocide victims

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used grenade launchers at night

France electing new president

Germany deports 13 people posing potential threat, since beginning of year

Mothers, who lost their sons under unknown circumstances in Turkey, honor Armenian Genocide victims (PHOTOS)

IMF Regional Director: US dollar, interest rates make case for structural reforms in Caucasus, Central Asia

Armenian Investigative Committee: Russian serviceman’s murder suspect has mental disorders

IMF director says growth for everyone can hold back trade wars

Second copy of US Declaration of Independence is found in South of UK

Virgin Mary’s ‘crying’ statue makes woman faint

SMD: Murder of Russian serviceman in Armenia was committed on household ground

Armenian police named winner in Crime and Punishment nomination at Detective FEST in Moscow

Russian Foreign Ministry: Montenegro's accession to NATO would affect relations with Russia

Space debris delay exploration

Incumbent Yerevan Mayor on his wealth: Study my declarations since the 2000s

Source: Detainee in Russian serviceman’s murder case is Armenian

One person detained over Russian serviceman’s murder in Armenia’s Gyumri

United Airlines to change bonus system because of recent scandal

Police arrest man armed with knife in Northern station in Paris