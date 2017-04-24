News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Theresa May if necessary, is ready to give the order for a nuclear strike
22:49, 24.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Teresa May, if necessary, is ready to give the order for a nuclear strike. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the country Michael Fallon, writes The Independent

According to him, the Prime Minister “in exceptional circumstances” may order the use of ballistic missiles Trident. Asked about what "extreme circumstances" they are talking about, Fallon noted that they should not be indicated, because otherwise it “would only give comfort to our enemies and make the deterrent less credible.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news