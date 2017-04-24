Theresa May if necessary, is ready to give the order for a nuclear strike

Prime Minister Teresa May, if necessary, is ready to give the order for a nuclear strike. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the country Michael Fallon, writes The Independent
According to him, the Prime Minister “in exceptional circumstances” may order the use of ballistic missiles Trident. Asked about what "extreme circumstances" they are talking about, Fallon noted that they should not be indicated, because otherwise it “would only give comfort to our enemies and make the deterrent less credible.”