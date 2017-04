YEREVAN. - President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan along with First Lady of Armenia Rita Sargsyan on Monday attended the first concert of Pan-Armenian Orchestra project held at A. Spendiaryan National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre. (PHOTOS)

The project was implemented with the support of the Armenian President and upon the initiative of the Ministry of Culture.

The concert was held in commemoration of the Armenian Genocide victims and revival of the Armenian people.