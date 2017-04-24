François Hollande: We will never stop speaking about Armenian Genocide

We will never stop speaking about the Armenian Genocide and this position cannot be reconsidered, French President François Hollande stated on Monday, speaking at the event commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide organized by the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations in France (CCAF) in Paris, Nouvelle d'Armenie reports.

“From this year on and every year, starting from April 24, a week of genocide research and studies will be held in schools,” Hollande said.

Earlier, Hollande laid a wreath at the statue of Komitas, great Armenian composer and priest.

The ceremony is held near the statue of Komitas at Canada Square.