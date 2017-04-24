Hollande: France should use every opportunity to tell Turkey that this was Genocide (PHOTOS)

We should not stand back from the path of the Armenian Genocide denial criminalization, French President François Hollande stated on Monday, speaking at the event commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide organized by the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations in France (CCAF) in Paris.

“It was my duty to come here and honor the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims. We should always be mobilized, since the struggle for the memory of the tragedy is a struggle,” Hollande noted.

“The struggle is for denying any distortion of the historical truth. France stands by the Armenian people, which I proved by my visit to Armenia. Only the historical truth can unite. I should say that we should not stand back from the path of the Armenian Genocide denial criminalization. Denial is not an opinion but a denial of the truth,” he added.

In his words, France should use every opportunity to tell Turkey that this was a Genocide and it should be recognized. Hollande also informed that an archive on the Armenian Genocide will be established. “As a result of various human rights violations in the world today, April 24 reminds us that we should act. Know that there is an indestructible brotherly tie between the Armenians and French.”

The ceremony in commemoration of the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide is held near the statue of Komitas at Canada Square.