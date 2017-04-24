News
March in memory of Armenian Genocide commences in Paris
22:32, 24.04.2017
In Paris, there launched a march in memory of the Armenian Genocide. Thousands of representatives of the Armenian community staged a march under the slogan "Justice for the Armenian people" and "Turkey get out of our land".

The ceremony dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in Ottoman Turkey was held at the Square of Canada near the monument to Komitas. The president Francois Hollande took part in the event. He laid a wreath at the monument to Komitas and addressed the participants with a speech. According to him, France should at every opportunity to tell Turkey, that it was a Genocide, and that Turkey must recognize it. "

