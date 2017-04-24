Armenian Genocide commemoration events held in Brussels

Events commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide were held in Brussels, the capital city of Belgium.

In particular, a ceremony commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide took place in Mary Magdalene Cathedral of Brussels. It was attended by hundreds of representatives of the Belgian Armenian community, heads of community organizations and the entire staff of the Armenian diplomatic missions. Following the ceremony, the event participants held a march to Henri Michaux Square of the Belgian capital, where a commemoration and flower-laying ceremony took place at a cross-stone dedicated to the Armenian Genocide. The representatives of the Belgian authorities, heads of local administration, and representatives of the national minorities residing in Belgium also attended the ceremony.

Armenian Ambassador to Belgium Tatul Margaryan, high-ranking officials of the Belgian legislative and executive authorities, as well as heads of the Belgium-based organizations of nations which survived genocide, and leaders of the Armenian community and church spoke at the event. In his speech, the Armenian Ambassador particularly stressed that the consolidated efforts aimed at the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide make their contribution to the prevention of genocide and crimes against humanity in the world, which has become especially significant against the backdrop of the events taking place in the Middle East.

Referring to the shooting of the film The Promise funded by Kirk Kerkorian, Margaryan noted that the traditional political struggle for the Armenian Genocide recognition is accompanied by work in legal and cultural directions. According to him, the film raised a new wave of awareness about the Armenian Genocide.

On the same day, a memorial concert took place in the Armenian House of Brussels.