Tuesday
April 25
Samantha Power: I'm very sorry that we did not recognize the Armenian Genocide
22:58, 24.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The former US permanent representative to the UN, Samantha Power expressed a regret that the US did not recognize the Armenian Genocide. "I'm very sorry that during our time in office, we in the Obama administration did not recognize the Armenian Genocide," she wrote in her Twitter.

" Almost every Armenian-American family was touched in some way by the genocide. Ongoing Turkish denial makes the genocide an open wound. I am thinking of Armenians everywhere on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. 102 years ago, Ottoman authorities began a slaughter that killed 1.5 million (Armenians - eds) "

Note, that during the campaign, the former US President Barack Obama promised to recognize the Armenian Genocide in the event of his victory in the election. However, during his both presidential terms, he did not do this, confining himself to mentioning "Metz Yeghern" in his traditional messages on April 24.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
