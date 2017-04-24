White House comments on Trump’s statement over Armenian Genocide

The White House has commented on the statement issued by U.S. President Donald Trump on the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. According to the Press Secretary of the White House, Sean Spicer, Trump’s statement was consistent with the statements made by the previous administrations.

“The statement was put out consistent with the statements put out at least by several of the past administrations. I think if you look back to the language of President Obama and President Bush, the language that the President used is consistent with all of that,” Spicer said, responding to the question as to why Trump didn’t use the term “genocide,” when referring to the mass slaughter of Armenians in 1915.