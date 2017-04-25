Newspaper: Armenia President, Gagik Tsarukyan reach agreement

YEREVAN. – They say Tsarukyan Bloc’s not running in the forthcoming Yerevan city council election was the product of a respective arrangement that was reached between President Serzh Sargsyan, and opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman and businessman MP Gagik Tsarukyan, who heads Tsarukyan Bloc; nonetheless, this is the case when the “pleasant” was combined with the “useful,” according to Irates (Realistic) newspaper.

“Tsarukyan likewise was absolutely not interested in running, and he stated it is pointless.

“He [now] will use the money, which is to be spent on the elections, campaigning, (…) ‘on charity’ (…), to which people still look forward to,” wrote Irates.