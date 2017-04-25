Council of Europe investigating bribery of parliamentarians by Azerbaijan

A commission of three independent experts will investigate corruption allegations against parliamentarians of the Council of Europe.
As Gernam politician Frank Schwabe noted, the presidium of the Council of Europe adopted a corresponding decision by a majority vote. The commission can include former judges of the European Court of Human Rights, DW reported.
Earlier it was noted that two people with high-level experience of the Council of Europe’s parliamentary assembly (Pace) have told the Guardian they believe its members have been offered bribes for votes by Azerbaijan.