Council of Europe investigating bribery of parliamentarians by Azerbaijan
12:18, 25.04.2017
A commission of three independent experts will investigate corruption allegations against parliamentarians of the Council of Europe.

As Gernam politician Frank Schwabe noted, the presidium of the Council of Europe adopted a corresponding decision by a majority vote. The commission can include former judges of the European Court of Human Rights, DW reported.

Earlier it was noted that two people with high-level experience of the Council of Europe’s parliamentary assembly (Pace) have told the Guardian they believe its members have been offered bribes for votes by Azerbaijan. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
