US may ban laptops on flights from UK airports

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration was reportedly considering a ban on taking large electronic devices to the cabins of US-bound flights from UK airports, The Guardian reported.
The measure would potentially hit US airlines, given the volume of traffic across the Atlantic to airports.
Earlier in March it was reported that the U.S. and the UK authorities stated that devices “larger than a smartphone” must travel in the hold because of a risk that they could contain explosives.
The U.S. restrictions affected flights from eight countries in the Middle East and North Africa, measures of Britain concerned six countries. The U.S. ban affected nine airlines from eight countries: Turkey, Morocco, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The UK ban affected all flights out of Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Lebanon.