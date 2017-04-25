News
Tuesday
April 25
Karabakh army: Soldier died from Azerbaijan shooting
10:30, 25.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 50 times, from late Monday night to early Tuesday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 800 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. 

In addition, the adversary fired 50 shots from sniper rifles, in easterly and southeasterly directions of the line of contact.

As a result of ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan, however, NKR Defense Army serviceman Narek Harutyunyan (born in 1997) sustained a fatal gunshot wound on Monday at around 5:50pm, at the protection area of a defense army military unit that is located in an easterly direction.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.

The Artsakh defense army vanguard units took actions in response.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
