Ankara urges Brussels to decide on Turkey's EU membership

Ankara urged Brussels to finally decide on whether the European Union wanted to see Turkey as its member, Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim stated in an interview with Bloomberg, noting that Europe did not seek to fulfill its obligations under the agreement on restriction of migration flows.

“We invite the EU to the honesty on the issue of the membership first of all. They should determine their vision for future first,” he stressed.

According to Binali Yildirim, only after the EU's decision Turkey would determine what to do.

“The plans to provide financial support for over 3 million refugees in turkey and the visa way, all of these have been left in limbo. There were supposed to be a support of €3 billion so far and the amount that has been sent was only €790 million,” the Turkish PM emphasized adding that it did not seem that the EU would fulfill its obligations.