Karabakh foreign minister visits South Ossetia

The delegation of the Republic of Artsakh headed by Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan, was on a visit to the Republic of South Ossetia (State of Alania) on April 21-22.
On April 21, the delegation participated in the ceremony of inauguration of the newly elected President of the Republic, Anatoly Bibilov. Karen Mirzoyan conveyed to him Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan’s congratulations and best wishes.
In the frameworks of the visit, the Foreign Minister of Artsakh met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Ossetia Murat Jioev. The sides discussed issues related to the cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries and touched upon regional developments.