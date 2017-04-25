News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Karabakh foreign minister visits South Ossetia
12:44, 25.04.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The delegation of the Republic of Artsakh headed by Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan, was on a visit to the Republic of South Ossetia (State of Alania) on April 21-22.

On April 21, the delegation participated in the ceremony of inauguration of the newly elected President of the Republic, Anatoly Bibilov. Karen Mirzoyan conveyed to him Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan’s congratulations and best wishes.

In the frameworks of the visit, the Foreign Minister of Artsakh met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Ossetia Murat Jioev. The sides discussed issues related to the cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries and touched upon regional developments.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh President visits Martouni region
On the same day, President Sahakyan visited the Chartar town and met with the teaching staff of secondary school No 5...
 Karabakh defense minister holds military council session
Discussions were held within the framework of the improvement of the makeup and the administration system of the defense army…
 Artsakh MPs visit tomb of republic’s public figure
The visit took place on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Artur Mkrtchyan’s death...
 Artsakh official: Restoration of Shushi’s Upper Mosque is in line with Europen conventions
The Deputy Minister recalled that since 2015 Artsakh has joined the European Convention on the Protection of the Archaeological Heritage...
 Karabakh President receives members of Francophone Youth Parliament of Armenia
Sahakyan underscored the need for developing and widening ties with Francophonie in various spheres...
 Karabakh President visits Mataghis village
Sahakyan took part in a tree planting within the framework of landscaping…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news