Maria Zakharova: We stand with Armenian people in spirit

Our hearts are with the Armenian people.
Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote the aforementioned on her Facebook page, on the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide.
“April 24 is the day of commemoration of the victims of Armenian Genocide. Some people do not accept the term ‘genocide,’ some question the number of victims, they discuss, ‘it occurred, it didn’t occur.’ Back in 1995, the State Duma of Russia adopted the resolution “About Condemning the Armenian People’s Genocide, from 1915 to 1922, in their Historical Homeland: Western Armenia.’
“There is an Armenian church a few minutes away from the UN office in New York; I went in. Today, we stand with the Armenian people in spirit, wherever we are,” wrote Zakharova.