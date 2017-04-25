News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Maria Zakharova: We stand with Armenian people in spirit
13:25, 25.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Our hearts are with the Armenian people.

Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote the aforementioned on her Facebook page, on the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide.

“April 24 is the day of commemoration of the victims of Armenian Genocide. Some people do not accept the term ‘genocide,’ some question the number of victims, they discuss, ‘it occurred, it didn’t occur.’ Back in 1995, the State Duma of Russia adopted the resolution “About Condemning the Armenian People’s Genocide, from 1915 to 1922, in their Historical Homeland: Western Armenia.’

“There is an Armenian church a few minutes away from the UN office in New York; I went in. Today, we stand with the Armenian people in spirit, wherever we are,” wrote Zakharova.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
India's Vice President: Genocide memorial is evidence of Armenians' sufferings
US Senators commemorate Armenian Remembrance Day with bipartisan resolution
Bob Menendez introduced a bipartisan resolution in the Senate…
 Germany parliament vice speaker on Armenian Genocide: Recognition of truth helps to avoid hatred
Edelgard Bulmahn urged Turkey to face its own history…
 Turkey unhappy with Trump statement on Armenian Genocide anniversary
The Turkish MFA noted that it expects “from the new U.S. Administration not to accredit the one-sided historical narrative,” and to “take into consideration the sufferings of all sides”…
 Nancy Pelosi on Armenian Genocide: If we ignore atrocities of the past, we are destined to repeat them
The US congresswoman issued a statement on the 102nd anniversary of this tragedy…
Thousands of LA Armenians march toward Turkey consulate
On the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news