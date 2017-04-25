News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
USD
484.45
EUR
527.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.45
EUR
527.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
Turkish human rights activist: Do not wait till, 103rd anniversary, apologize now
18:55, 25.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

This tragedy can be overcome only by facing its own history,  famous Turkish human rights activist Murad Chelikhan stated during Armenian Genocide commemorating event which took place on Istanbul's Taksim Square on Monday.

As Agos Armenian bilingual weekly of Istanbul noted, during his speech Chelikhan said that an entire nation and its culture was destroyed 102 years ago. Speaking about Erdogan's message of condolences, Chelikhan emphasized that talking about mutual pain is not condolences.

“102 years have passed. Don't wait for 103rd anniversary. Ask for forgiveness now,” the Turkish human rights activist urged.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
ARF Dashnaktsutyun: US still says everything about Genocide, except for the word "genocide"
U.S. president Donald Trump's statement repeated former president Barack Obama's statements...
Hasan Cemal: I share pain of my Armenian brothers
Renowned Turkish journalist Hasan Cemal tweeted that he shared the pain of his Armenain brothers in connection with April 24...
Turkish historian: Armenian Genocide occurred from 1876 to 1923
In his extensive article, Çilingir noted that this tragedy had not taken place on April 24, 1915 alone…
 Argentina Vice President: Remembering Armenian Genocide helps to never let this happen again
“When we speak of genocide we are talking about an attack on humanity…
 Maria Zakharova: We stand with Armenian people in spirit
Official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reflected on the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide…
 India's Vice President: Genocide memorial is evidence of Armenians' sufferings
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news