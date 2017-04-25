Turkish human rights activist: Do not wait till, 103rd anniversary, apologize now

This tragedy can be overcome only by facing its own history, famous Turkish human rights activist Murad Chelikhan stated during Armenian Genocide commemorating event which took place on Istanbul's Taksim Square on Monday.
As Agos Armenian bilingual weekly of Istanbul noted, during his speech Chelikhan said that an entire nation and its culture was destroyed 102 years ago. Speaking about Erdogan's message of condolences, Chelikhan emphasized that talking about mutual pain is not condolences.
“102 years have passed. Don't wait for 103rd anniversary. Ask for forgiveness now,” the Turkish human rights activist urged.