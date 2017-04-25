Turkish historian: Armenian Genocide occurred from 1876 to 1923

Turkish historian and columnist Tamer Çilingir wrote an extensive article on Armenian Genocide, and presented a historical overview of the period between 1876 and 1923.
Çilingir noted that the Armenian Genocide had not occurred on April 24, 1915 alone.
“4.5 million Christian citizens of the Ottoman Empire were killed, and thousands were deported, from 1876 to 1923,” he wrote.
Also, the Turkish historian recalled the developments that took place after the Ottoman Empire’s new constitution in 1876, the Hamidian massacres of 1894-1896, the Young Turk Revolution, the Adana massacre in 1909, and the main massacres that began in 1915.