Dollar drops in Armenia

WHO: Malaria vaccine to be 'real life' tested in Africa

Macron: I will make maximum efforts for full resolution of Karabakh conflict

ARF Dashnaktsutyun: US still says everything about Genocide, except for the word "genocide"

Turkey's Supreme Court refuses to cancel opposition's claim on referendum results

Armenia’s Sargsyan, India vice-president discuss Karabakh conflict (PHOTOS)

Armenia, India sign memorandum on peaceful use of outer space (PHOTOS)

How bright lights may help wake patients from a coma

India vice-president: Armenia has gained importance

WHO push for prevention on World Malaria Day

PM says multimodal transport will be conducted between India and Europe, via Armenia (PHOTOS)

Hasan Cemal: I share pain of my Armenian brothers

PACE votes to reopen monitoring procedure against Turkey

Turkish historian: Armenian Genocide occurred from 1876 to 1923

Armenia defense minister says EU needs to condemn Azerbaijan in targeted manner

How walking benefits the brain

Hrachya Harutyunyan to be extradited from Russia to Armenia

US may ban laptops on flights from UK airports

US to cut financial aid to Armenia by 77%, to Azerbaijan by 100%

Argentina Vice President: Remembering Armenian Genocide helps to never let this happen again

Maria Zakharova: We stand with Armenian people in spirit

Ankara urges Brussels to decide on Turkey's EU membership

198 babies were born in Yerevan on April 21-24

India's Vice President: Genocide memorial is evidence of Armenians' sufferings

Russia MFA says story of Azerbaijan saboteur imprisoned in Karabakh has “white dots”

Karabakh foreign minister visits South Ossetia

US Senators commemorate Armenian Remembrance Day with bipartisan resolution

EU executive urges to review relations with Turkey

Council of Europe investigating bribery of parliamentarians by Azerbaijan

Germany parliament vice speaker on Armenian Genocide: Recognition of truth helps to avoid hatred

Newspaper: Armenia President, Gagik Tsarukyan reach agreement

Karabakh army: Soldier died from Azerbaijan shooting

Turkey unhappy with Trump statement on Armenian Genocide anniversary

Nancy Pelosi on Armenian Genocide: If we ignore atrocities of the past, we are destined to repeat them

Thousands of LA Armenians march toward Turkey consulate

Adam Schiff says Trump’s April 24 statement was “disappointing”

Chinese guest: Each generation should know and remember about genocides committed in the past

Five European companies will provide almost € 5 billion for Nord Stream-2

White House comments on Trump’s statement over Armenian Genocide

Samantha Power: I'm very sorry that we did not recognize the Armenian Genocide

Theresa May if necessary, is ready to give the order for a nuclear strike

Trump and Merkel discuss over Syria, North Korea, and Ukraine

March in memory of Armenian Genocide commences in Paris

68 musicians from 20 countries perform works of classical and modern Armenian composers

Armenian Genocide commemoration events held in Brussels

Hollande: France should use every opportunity to tell Turkey that this was Genocide (PHOTOS)

Astronaut Peggy Whitson sets record for being in space

François Hollande: We will never stop speaking about Armenian Genocide

French Interior Ministry publishes final results of first round of elections

In Erebouni MC surgeons saved the patient with free-floating thrombus in carotid artery

François Hollande lays wreath at Komitas statue in Paris (PHOTOS)

Julian Assange: Turkey tries to cover up Armenian Genocide

Turks take part in event in Worcester dedicated to memory of victims of Armenian Genocide

Armenian President attends first concert of Pan-Armenian Orchestra project (PHOTOS)

Flutist Sato Moughalian: My grandparents miraculously survived in Deir ez-Zor

Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Istanbul

«I am proud to be an Armenian! It is our duty to not be silent». Khloe Kardashian

Armenian FM: There is a common understanding on the need to organize meeting

Lebanese FM: In 1915, Lebanon was also subjected to mass pogroms

EP Member: Present-day Turkey cannot join European Union

Armenian FM: There is a need to organize meeting with Russian and Azerbaijani FMs

Iran Armenians urge Turkey to recognize Armenian Genocide

Kim Kardashian on Armenian Genocide

Chris Bohjalian: U.S. president will likely find another euphemism for the word “genocide"

Armenian community of Marseilles demands ‘justice and reparations’ from Turkey

American Armenians: Trump continues to enforce Turkey’s gag rule

Pashinyan: Turkey is trying to play more active role in Karabakh conflict

Memory of victims of Armenian Genocide is honored in New York (PHOTOS)

Frank Engel: President of Turkey should have perception of having peaceful neighborhood with Armenia

Emmanuel Macron visits Armenian Genocide commemoration event in Paris

Donald Trump: We remember those who suffered during Meds Yeghern

Armenian Genocide commemoration events held in Stockholm

Indian Vice President arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Woman casually browsed social media on her phone while doctors operated on her

Attorney: Suspect in case related to Russian serviceman’s murder brought to Yerevan

Protest staged outside Turkish Embassy in Tbilisi over Armenian Genocide

Armenians of Argentina commemorate Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)

Alexis Ohanian: Being Armenian means triumph to me

France Armenians tend to support Emmanuel Macron

Azerbaijanis stage action in Strasbourg, demand release of political prisoners

CoE Committee of Ministers urge Karabakh parties to refrain from provoking tension

Armenian Genocide victims are remembered in Russia’s St. Petersburg

Scandal at PACE: Deputies demand Agramunt’s resignation

Cross-stone to Armenian Genocide victims is installed in Italy town

Gladys Berejiklian: I am granddaughter of Armenian Genocide survivor

Armenian Deputy FM: Turkey parts ways with Europe

Charles Aznavour's son honors Armenian Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd

Armenian MP of Turkey: Facing the past makes state and society stronger

2017 Aurora Prize finalists are announced in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenian Genocide commemorated in Istanbul

Garo Paylan: Every crime that goes unpunished causes recurrence of this crime

Closed screening of Armenian Genocide movie, The Promise, is held in Yerevan

Armenian member of Turkey parliament demands legislature to present information on consequences of 1915 deportation

Istanbul police ban Armenian Genocide commemoration

Armenia President observes exhibits of “From Eghern to Reestablishment of Independence” exhibition (PHOTOS)

Diplomat: US president to make statement on April 24

Noubar Afeyan: Armenian nation has the will, opportunity for serving example

Cyprus president, government condemn Armenian Genocide

Karabakh president honors Armenian Genocide victims

Catholicos of All Armenians offers requiem service at Genocide memorial