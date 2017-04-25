News
Hrachya Harutyunyan to be extradited from Russia to Armenia
14:22, 25.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Hrachya Harutyunyan, an Armenian driver convicted of causing a major traffic accident in Russia that killed 18 people, will be extradited from Russia to Armenia, Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia, Vigen Kocharyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The Armenian authorities, the Ministry of Justice have made consistent efforts to resolve this issue. The obstacle of financial obligations in the issue Harutyunyan's extradition has been eliminated,” Kocharyan said.

However, it is too early to talk about the terms of his extradition.

Hrachya Harutyunyan had pleaded guilty to causing a major traffic accident in Russia. The truck he was driving had crashed into a passenger bus in July 2013, killing 18 and injuring 40 people. He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
