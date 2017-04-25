US to cut financial aid to Armenia by 77%, to Azerbaijan by 100%

The Trump administration plans to cut assistance to developing countries and merge the State Department with USAID, Foreign Policy said quoting internal budget document and sources.
According to a detailed 15-page State Department budget document, the cuts are expected in 2018 fiscal year.
Thus, financial aid to Armenia will be reduced by 77.3 percent dropping from $17,633 million to $4million.
Financial aid to Moldova will be decreased by 47.4%, to Ukraine by 68.8% and by 41.1% to Georgia.
The document says financial assistance to Belarus and Azerbaijan will be cut by 100%.