Armenia defense minister says EU needs to condemn Azerbaijan in targeted manner

YEREVAN. – The Defense of Minister of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan, on Tuesday received Ambassador Herbert Salber, European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

The minister presented the latest developments regarding, and the present-day situation along, the line of contact between the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As a guarantee for the effectiveness of the Karabakh peace talks, Sargsyan stressed the need for bringing the aggressive side—Azerbaijan—to its senses through targeted condemnation by the international community, and forming a climate of mutual trust.

Salber, for his part, noted that the EU recognizes the OSCE Minsk Group’s leading role in resolving the Karabakh conflict, but stands ready to contribute to the intensification of negotiations in this format.