Turkey's Supreme Court refuses to cancel opposition's claim on referendum results
17:24, 25.04.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey's Supreme Court refused to consider the lawsuit of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), which seeks to cancel the results of the April 16 constitutional referendum, RIA Novosti reported quoting NTV TV channel.

It was noted that the Supreme Court refused to consider the CHP's lawsuit on checking the legality of the ruling by the Supreme Electoral Council (SEC), which earlier refused to cancel the results of the referendum at the request of the opposition. According to the Supreme Court's decision, the assessment of the SEC decision is not within its jurisdiction.

The constitutional referendum in Turkey on the transition from the parliamentary system of government to the presidential system ended with the victory of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's supporters with a slight margin. According to preliminary results, they gained 51.4 percent of the vote. The opposition demanded the referendum results be canceled, but the SEC rejected the appeal.

