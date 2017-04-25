News
PM says multimodal transport will be conducted between India and Europe, via Armenia (PHOTOS)
15:40, 25.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Tuesday received Vice-President of India Mohammad Hamid Ansari, who is paying an official visit to Armenia.

First, the PM expressed confidence that this visit will boost bilateral economic cooperation between Armenia and India, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In terms of enhancing economic cooperation, Karapetyan proposed to target technology exchange and agriculture.

With respect to strengthening of economic ties, the Premier underscored also the International North–South Transport Corridor project, and added that, within this framework, Armenia had launched a project that will enable to conduct fast and affordable multimodal transport—also known as combined transport, is the transportation of goods under a single contract, but with at least two different means of transport—between India, Russia and European countries, via Armenia.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
