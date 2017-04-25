Armenia, India sign memorandum on peaceful use of outer space (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Attended by Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and Indian Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari, several cooperation documents were signed Tuesday between the governments of Armenia and India.
Accordingly, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in youth affairs between the Armenian Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of India was signed by Armenian Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rustamyan, and Indian State Minister for Small and Medium Enterprise Giriraj Singh, the press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
A practical program of 2017-2020 cultural cooperation between the Armenian and Indian Ministries of Culture was signed by Armenian Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan, and Indian Ambassador Yogeshwar Sangwan.
And a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in peaceful use of outer space between the governments of Armenia and India was signed by Armenian Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan, and Secretary for East of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Preeti Saran.