Tuesday
April 25
PACE votes to reopen monitoring procedure against Turkey
15:12, 25.04.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has approved resolution on functioning of democratic institutions in Turkey.

The Assembly voted to re-open the monitoring procedure against Turkey closed in 2004 so as to intensify its co-operation with the Turkish authorities and all forces in the country.

As noted by a member of the Armenian delegation Samvel Farmanyan, prior to the vote Turkey threatened to take measures up to canceling its membership to PACE in case the document is approved.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
