YEREVAN. – Official Washington still says everything about Genocide, except the word “genocide”, head of the Political Affairs Bureau and the Armenian Cause Office of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party, Giro Manoyan told reporters on Tuesday.
According to him, U.S. president Donald Trump's statement repeated former president Barack Obama's statements and was not a new thing.
As Manoyan noted, this phrase can be interpreted as desire of the U.S. to move away from the active position.
“Nevertheless, it is possible to count on Trump's unpredictability. Considering his behavior, it's not a fact that such a reaction is final and will not be changed,” Manoyan said.