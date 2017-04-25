News
Dollar drops in Armenia
17:37, 25.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.54/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 527.28 (up by AMD 8.56), that of one British pound was AMD 620.44 (up by AMD 0.61), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.65 (up by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 277.4, AMD 19,771.45 and AMD 14,874.53, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
