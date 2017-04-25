News
EU intends to demand €2 billion from UK
19:48, 25.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The European Union intends to demand €2 billion from the UK as compensation for losses that the treasury of Brussels suffered from non-payment of customs duties completely, The Times reported.

According to senior Brussels sources, “HM Revenue & Customs is failing to curb Chinese crime gangs that systematically undervalue goods imported into the EU through Dover and Felixstowe, avoiding billions of pounds in customs duty and VAT.”

As a source in the European Commission noted, that this “fraud is still going on and Britain knows.” The source also  made clear that this problem would be touched upon during the discussion of future trade relations between London and Brussels.

The newspaper confirmed that the international gangs working out of Britain have doubled the volume of goods they mis-report at borders over the last three years.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
