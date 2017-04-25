News
Turkey MFA calls PACE decision “political operation” against Ankara
18:14, 25.04.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Turkey has condemned the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) decision on  reopening the monitoring procedure against the country, according to BirGün newspaper of Turkey.

The Turkish MFA issued respective a statement noting that this decision “shall serve the terrorist organizations, in particular [Fethullah Gülen Terrorist Organization] FETO, which constitute a danger not solely against our country but also against the entire European system and values.”  

“We strongly condemn this unjust decision of PACE taken with political motives (…).

“(…) this marginalizing and alienating decision taken against Turkey by a group of Europeans acting with narrow and shallow domestic political motivations is in fact a political operation,” the statement also reads, in particular.

The PACE on Tuesday decided, with absolute majority of votes, to reopen the monitoring procedure against Turkey, and in connection with the deteriorating situation of democracy and human rights in this country.

The monitoring procedure against Turkey had been closed in 2004.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
