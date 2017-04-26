News
Wednesday
April 26
Turkey PM steps down as ruling party leader
09:48, 26.04.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

After the constitutional referendum result that was desired for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) leader, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, has submitted his resignation from the post of AKP Chairman, and ensured this position for Erdoğan.

As a result of the constitutional amendments that were approved in the referendum, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan can now become a political party member and lead the party, reported BirGün newspaper of Turkey.

The Turkish authorities, however, have not yet released a respective statement.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
