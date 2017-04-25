News
Tuesday
April 25
PACE: Secretary General Jagland asked about corruption
18:46, 25.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Corruption scandal is a priority issue during the spring session of the PACE.

On the second day of the session Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland answered the questions of the delegates. 

“I have to make it clear that there cannot be any tolerance towards any kind of corruption in the Council of Europe, we have solid system in place with regard to secretariat. PACE has to decide on its own procedures,” Jagland stressed, commenting on the question what exactly the Council of Europe and the Secretary General did to put an end to corruption at the PACE.

