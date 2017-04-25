News
Armenia PM: We need smart option for competitive import substitution
18:09, 25.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia needs a smart option for competitive import substitution, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said at a consultation held in the Armenian Government Tuesday.

The meeting participants told the PM that they are now forming groups of products for which strategies of import substitution can be developed. It was proposed to form a platform for the discussion of local product development.

“It is necessary to draw up a smart option so that the competition is not disturbed. But we should help smart farmers working for the future to develop themselves and support export,” Karapetyan noted. 

