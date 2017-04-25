Incumbent Yerevan Mayor: We can present lots of work done

YEREVAN. - We can present lots of work done, Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan, who tops the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) proportional list in the Yerevan Council election, said at the meeting with the voters of the Shengavit administrative district on Tuesday.

“We have come to ask for your confidence vote so that we can continue the development program of Yerevan. This is a program, which is realistic: it is not promises but the continuation of the work done,” he said.

According to the mayor, the RPA program includes all the issues raised by the residents for many years. “We are not asking for a long time. We have issues related to transport, preservation of housing stock, etc. These are priority issues and we should solve them together,” Margaryan said.

Following his speech, the mayor talked to the gathered residents, who raised various issues ranging from transport to housing rent.

The mayor declined to answer the questions of journalists.