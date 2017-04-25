News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
USD
484.45
EUR
527.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.45
EUR
527.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
Incumbent Yerevan Mayor: We can present lots of work done
18:40, 25.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - We can present lots of work done, Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan, who tops the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) proportional list in the Yerevan Council election, said at the meeting with the voters of the Shengavit administrative district on Tuesday.

“We have come to ask for your confidence vote so that we can continue the development program of Yerevan. This is a program, which is realistic: it is not promises but the continuation of the work done,” he said.

According to the mayor, the RPA program includes all the issues raised by the residents for many years. “We are not asking for a long time. We have issues related to transport, preservation of housing stock, etc. These are priority issues and we should solve them together,” Margaryan said.

Following his speech, the mayor talked to the gathered residents, who raised various issues ranging from transport to housing rent.

The mayor declined to answer the questions of journalists. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia President, Gagik Tsarukyan reach agreement
The “pleasant” was combined with the “useful”…
 Incumbent Yerevan Mayor on his wealth: Study my declarations since the 2000s
Asked where the Yerevan promised by him is, when the most important issue of transportation hasn’t been solved, Margarya said...
 ARF Dashnaktsutyun: We will probably need to form coalition with RPA
“There will be probably a need for a memorandum to form a coalition with the ruling Republican Party of Armenia...
 Sharamazanov: Our party has not yet discussed candidacy of Artashat mayor
Now everyone is concerned about one question: Will RPA nominate its candidate in Artashat or will this city be left under Hovik Abrahamyan’s control...
 Armenia's Yelk bloc members launch fundraising
The Council election will be held in Yerevan on May 14...
 Newspaper: Armenia second President gives up
It appears Kocharyan has lost hope of returning to politics…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news