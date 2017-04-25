News
Soldier killed in Artsakh
19:20, 25.04.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Incidents

STEPANAKERT. - Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Defense Army serviceman Karen Avetisyan (born in 1998) on Tuesday sustained a fatal wound at a protection area of a military unit located in the northern direction of the Defense Army, and in yet unknown circumstances.

Investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident, NKR Defense Army press-service informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.  

The NKR Defense Army shares the grief of the loss and extends its support to the soldier’s family members, relatives and fellow servicemen.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
