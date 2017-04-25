Investigative Committee: According to preliminary data, Artsakh soldier committed suicide

The Second garrison unit of the General Military Investigative Department is investigating the circumstances of the death of the compulsory serviceman of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Defense Army serviceman, Private Karen Avetisyan.

Karen Avetisyan was found with a fatal firearm wound in the area of his jaw at about 5:00 pm on Tuesday in the protection area of N military unit.

According to the preliminary information, the serviceman committed suicide.

The Second garrison unit of Armenia's General Military Investigative Department has launched a criminal case under Article 110(1) of the Armenian Criminal Code. Investigation is underway.

