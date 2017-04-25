News
Investigative Committee: According to preliminary data, Artsakh soldier committed suicide
19:58, 25.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Second garrison unit of the General Military Investigative Department is investigating the circumstances of the death of the compulsory serviceman of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Defense Army serviceman, Private Karen Avetisyan.

Karen Avetisyan was found with a fatal firearm wound in the area of his jaw at about 5:00 pm on Tuesday in the protection area of N military unit.

According to the preliminary information, the serviceman committed suicide.

The Second garrison unit of Armenia's General Military Investigative Department has launched a criminal case under Article 110(1) of the Armenian Criminal Code. Investigation is underway.

NKR Defense Army serviceman Karen Avetisyan (born in 1998) on Tuesday sustained a fatal wound at a protection area of a military unit located in the northern direction of the Defense Army.

 

